BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.77 ($23.75).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,039.80 ($13.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,329 ($17.48) and a 52-week high of £1,585 ($2,084.98).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

