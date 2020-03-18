BigUp (BIGUP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006159 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

