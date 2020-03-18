Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

