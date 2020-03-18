Bionic Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Bionic has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar. Bionic has a market cap of $6,136.64 and approximately $4,188.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004268 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00366977 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001065 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017632 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002865 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

