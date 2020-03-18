Bismuth (BIS) Trading 39.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Bismuth has a market cap of $449,392.39 and $955.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

