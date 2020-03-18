BitBall Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $77,178.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 618.4% higher against the dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00033835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00106546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.67 or 1.00714053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00074583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000764 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,764,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

