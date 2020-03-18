Bitball Treasure Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 89.2% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $639.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00099511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000528 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

