BitBar (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $53,434.37

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, BitBar has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00022344 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a total market cap of $53,434.37 and $124.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,001.85 or 2.27000115 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,232 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

