BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0037

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $34,738.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

