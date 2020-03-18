bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and $191.15 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,326,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

