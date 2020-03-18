BitCoen Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market cap of $54,675.23 and approximately $98.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.03233864 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,995.20 or 0.96913726 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

