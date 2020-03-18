Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $458,964.28 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.