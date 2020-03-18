Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $176.86 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $176.86 or 0.03427192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and COSS. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00777987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000596 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,337,212 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Crex24, BTC Markets, BiteBTC, UEX, COSS, Bit2C, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Kuna, WEX, Stocks.Exchange, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, Koinex, QBTC, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, DSX, Poloniex, Bitbns, CoinEx, BTCC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coinbe, Independent Reserve, Bit-Z, ABCC, Exmo, TOPBTC, BitBay, CoinTiger, Cryptohub, Indodax, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, cfinex, Bitstamp, Koinim, CoinEgg, BitMarket, Gate.io, Bittrex, MBAex, Ovis, ACX, Tidex, Zaif, Bleutrade, RightBTC, DragonEX, Bitfinex, YoBit, Coinsquare, IDCM, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Huobi, B2BX, Fatbtc, EXX, SouthXchange, QuadrigaCX, Buda, CoinExchange, BigONE, Korbit, Coinhub, CoinFalcon, C2CX, OKEx, Mercado Bitcoin, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bitsane, Zebpay, Coinsuper, xBTCe, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, CPDAX, Kraken, Kucoin, Bitbank, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Cobinhood, Exrates, FCoin, Bitso, Koineks, Coinbase Pro, Liqui, Coinroom, Braziliex, Iquant, Coinrail, Coindeal, Gatecoin, Allcoin, BTC Trade UA, Coinfloor, Waves Decentralized Exchange, bitFlyer, GOPAX, Mercatox, WazirX, HBUS, OKCoin International, BitForex, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Bitinka, Coinone and Bisq. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.