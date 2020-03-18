Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $71.95 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00007476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003571 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, HitBTC, Crex24, Bithumb, BigONE, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

