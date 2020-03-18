Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $200,228.67

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $200,228.67 and $25,601.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.