Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 62.5% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $59,486.57 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00535475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00119476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

