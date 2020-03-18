Bitcoin Plus Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $280,264.54 and approximately $15,602.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00038325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 137,533 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.