Bitcoin Red Reaches Market Cap of $18,974.33 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $18,974.33 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.