Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $116.25 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, MBAex, Coinsquare and Coinsuper. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00104570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,335,140 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, HitBTC, MBAex, Koinex, Binance, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Kucoin, CoinZest, Bitfinex, Korbit, Bitkub, FCoin, IDAX, Coinbit, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, OKEx, CoinEx, Bibox, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, WazirX, DragonEX, Poloniex, OTCBTC, BigONE, Kraken, YoBit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

