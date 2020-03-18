Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $8,394.91 and $646.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00032848 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00111629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,094.73 or 0.99206799 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00075238 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

