Bitcore (BTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $242.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $242.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.02188279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.03422284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00641208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00685398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00085672 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00524265 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,147,350 coins and its circulating supply is 17,646,390 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

