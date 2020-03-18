bitJob Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liquid. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $9,071.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

