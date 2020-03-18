BitNewChain (BTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,189.00

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $6,189.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00689032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

