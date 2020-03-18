bitUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $61.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00016869 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,141,450 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

