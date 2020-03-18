Blacer Coin (BLCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00345370 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002360 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

