BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of BlackBerry worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,297,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 39.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 146,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

