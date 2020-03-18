BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $7,207.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,839,265 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

