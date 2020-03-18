BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.18.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

