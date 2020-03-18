Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 7,184 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

