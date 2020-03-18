Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

