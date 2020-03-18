Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.82% of SunOpta worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SunOpta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

