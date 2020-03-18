Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 259.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

