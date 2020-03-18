Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Solar Capital worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $547.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $785,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,818 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.