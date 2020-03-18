Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Generac by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Generac by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

GNRC stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

