Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 283,098 shares of company stock worth $22,896,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.11 million, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

