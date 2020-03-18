Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

