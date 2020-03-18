Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,663,966 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.