Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

