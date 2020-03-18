Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.