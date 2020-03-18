Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,343,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,314,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBT. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

