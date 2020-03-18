Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Dropbox stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

