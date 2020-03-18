Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,829 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

