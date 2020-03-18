Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,600 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Luminex worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $2,677,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luminex by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

LMNX stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.