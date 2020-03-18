Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

