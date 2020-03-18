Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of WLKP opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,227.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,115 shares of company stock worth $177,427.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

