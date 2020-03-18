Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0002

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $5,014.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.02180658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.03392801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00637501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00682785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00084796 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00519575 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,096 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.