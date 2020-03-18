BLAST 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $116,194.21 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009071 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000213 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,717,882 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.