Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 46.8% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $125,418.04 and approximately $2,893.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

