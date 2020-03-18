Blockport (BPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,822.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 53% against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $839,464.28 and $4,822.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

