Blockstack (STX) Price Down 53% This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $247,196.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 53% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.03899055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 590,642,912 coins and its circulating supply is 356,719,546 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.